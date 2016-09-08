They’re super annoying, but these top VC buzzwords can reveal the next big thing in tech

Have you ever found yourself opening the kimono in a move to leverage synergies that could allow you to pivot, or simply build on your core competencies ?

Business lingo is often cloaked in such corporate clichés designed to indicate membership in a greater community of professionals.

But buzzwords can also serve to surface trends, as is the case with a new ranking of the top 16 words most used by VCs this year. To find them, more than 16,000 headlines from VentureBeat were scraped and analyzed. So, save your bandwidth from bitcoin (not ranked) and take a deep dive into mobile, VR, and chatbots, all of which made the top 10.