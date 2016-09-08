Bonobos launches activewear designed for a better fit

Today Bonobos is launching a line of sportswear, but the brand is making it clear that these outfits are not designed to be worn from the gym to brunch, like many other companies are trying to achieve. “(It) is a true activewear line, not just athleisure,” Dwight Fenton, the brand’s chief creative officer, tells Fast Company.

The “Good Sport” collection, which was 10 months in the making, aims to differentiate itself from other brands by offering better-fitting activewear. Unlike other brands on the market, their gym shorts come in more precise sizing, with numeric waist sizes and multiple inseam options. Prices for the small collection of T-shirts and shorts range between $68 and $148.

But while these outfits are designed for sport, Fenton says they are not meant for hard-core training. “The big players within the market all have product lines focused on the lifestyle of elite athletes,” he says. “We want to be an alternative for the low-key athlete who has the style to match. Customers will get the performance fabrics, details, and fit without the huge logos and unnecessary over-design.”