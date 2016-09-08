Australian airlines ban use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones after battery explosion reports

Three of its country’s airlines—Qantas, Jetstar, and Virgin Australia—have announced that they will not allow Galaxy Note 7 phones to be used or to be charging on their flights, reports Reuters. The ban stems from fears the device’s battery could explode on a flight, injuring a passenger or damaging the plane itself. The airlines all said they had not been directed by the Australian aviation authority to ban the phones, but were doing so out of precaution. “Following Samsung Australia’s recall of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 personal electronic device, we are requesting that passengers who own them do not switch on or charge them in flight,” a Qantas spokesman told Reuters in an email.