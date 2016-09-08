Apple kills off the gold Apple Watch

Apple introduced a range of new Apple Watches yesterday, including the new Series 2, a new Series 1, and a Nike+ model, but one thing Apple didn’t do was keep its gold model alive, reports Business Insider. Yep, it appears the gold Apple Watch Edition, which started at $10,000, was either too expensive or too gaudy, keeping people from buying it and Apple from continuing the model. Apple still sells the Apple Watch Edition Series 2, but the high-end material is now ceramic and starts at only $1,250. Bye-bye, gold Apple Watch, we hardly knew ye.