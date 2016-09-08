advertisement
Raspberry Pi has sold 10 million computers now

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has sold 10 million units of the diminutive computer, the company announced in a blog post. The computer is a favorite of hackers and makers because of its low cost and flexibility. It was just back in February 2015 that the company announced it had reach 5 million sales, which goes to show how much the tiny machine’s popularity has increased in just a year and a half.

