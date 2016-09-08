The iPhone 7 will cost a lot more than the iPhone 6s did in the U.K. because of Brexit

For Brits who can’t wait to get their hands on a sleek new iPhone 7, there’s some bad news: The new iPhone will cost you up to £100 more ($133) than the comparable iPhone 6s model did last year. Yep, you can blame Brexit, reports the Verge. Last year the cheapest iPhone 6s cost £539, but this year the cheapest iPhone 7 costs £599. The cheapest iPhone 6s Plus model cost £619 last year. This year the cheapest iPhone 7 Plus model costs £719. iPhone prices in the U.S. have remained the same since last year. The reason for the raise in price in the U.K. is because the pound has plummeted since the Brexit vote, making the cost of imported goods much more expensive—including iPhones.