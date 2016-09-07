Apple’s Phil Schiller says removing iPhone 7 headphone jack comes down to one word: “courage”

Actually, Phil Schiller did a very effective job of putting to bed most of the angst about the removal of the analog headphone jack in the new iPhone 7. He opened his remarks with, “It comes down to one word: courage,” causing a couple of chuckles from the people sitting around me at Apple‘s press event today. But then he explained that in order to move forward and reap the benefits of all-digital audio, we can’t cling to old analog technology.



He also said that as we want to jam in more and more components (sensors, radios, chips, etc.), some of the old ones that take up space have just got to go. Phil, you had me at “courage.”