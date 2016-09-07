Apple stock jumps after iPhone 7 event, which is unusual

A few hours after Tim Cook and company unveiled the iPhone 7 and the next-generation Apple Watch, shares of Apple Inc. closed up 0.61% on Wednesday at $108.36.

Interestingly, that’s not usually how things go for Apple after one of its product launches. As CNBC reported earlier, company shares ended lower than where they started for 80% of Apple’s big launch events. CNBC culled through data for the last 10 iPhone announcements, beginning with the first one in 2007.

Somebody on Wall Street must like watches—or Pokémon.

Read more from CNBC here. It’s a good report.