Britain’s NHS embraces mobile health apps

The British National Health Service sees major opportunities to lower health care costs and improve patient care by leveraging data collected via wearables and mobile health apps.

NHS Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt announced today that patient-generated data from approved apps, such as an activity-tracker or wireless weight scale, will feed directly into the patients’ health record, making it easier to be accessed by doctors. Patients will also be able to enter their symptoms online and receive advice or potentially a call from a health professional.

More than £4 billion (about $5.3 billion dollars) has been set aside for this initiative. The NHS is hoping to publish its library of approved apps and wearables by March of 2017.