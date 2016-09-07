Ahead of NYFW, A-list designers say, “I’m with her”

Yesterday, the fashion elite gathered at Spring Studios for a Clinton fundraiser ahead of New York Fashion Week, which officially begins on Thursday. Anna Wintour, Diane von Furstenberg, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, and Joseph Altuzarra were among the attendees. Demi Lovato performed for the crowds. While Hillary Clinton herself was campaigning in Florida, Chelsea Clinton and Huma Abedin were both there to urge people to vote and buy the designer T-shirts sold on the campaign website.