See the Apple Watch Nike+ in action with GPS and new running features

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

It’s become quite clear that Apple has come to believe that the way to the next 20 million Watch sales might be through fitness use cases. So the new partnership with Nike on a co-branded Apple Watch makes sense. The Apple Watch Nike+ offers a different set of colorful pink and day-glo green sweat-resistant bands, and run tracking apps inside that are far more advanced than the ones in the Watch’s regular Exercise app. 

