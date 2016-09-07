advertisement
Apple Watch Series 2: GPS just made fitness apps a lot more useful (video)

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

The addition of waterproofing (in water up to 50 meters deep) and the GPS radio have a big impact on the utility of the fitness apps in the Apple Watch. Check out this demo of how the Watch works for swimming, running, and hiking. 

