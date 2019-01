Email and password data from 68 million Dropbox users could be yours for the low price of two bitcoin (or about $1,141 ). The data is for sale on a dark net website called TheRealDeal, The Washington Post reports .

The data comes from a 2012 security breach, and Dropbox has since reset all affected users’ passwords. Moreover, the passwords for sale have been “obscured,” meaning they are probably useless unless they can be decrypted.