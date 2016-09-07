Hey everybody, 90% of what matters about a smartphone is inside

The conventional wisdom about the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus was that they would be modest refreshes to the iPhone 6s and 6 Plus. From an aesthetic perspective, that’s true.

Technology-wise, however, there’s a lot that’s new, much of which didn’t leak: major changes to camera technology beyond the 7 Plus’s dual-lens camera, water-and-dust-resistant design, an advanced processor, better battery life, stereo speakers, AirPods, and more. You might or might not consider these phones to be tempting upgrades from whatever you’ve got now, but it’s silly to dismiss them as ho-hum retreads or a stopgap before a major upgrade next year.