Apple announces surprisingly cool AirPod wireless earphones

The news about the disappearing headphone jack was hard to swallow for some, but a new set of high-performing wireless headphones might go a long way to ease the pain. Here are the top lines:

• The phone can communicate with each AirPod independently

• Sensors detect when the phones have been inserted, then start playing music

• AirPods run on a new type of Apple-baked chip

• You can activate Siri by double-tapping on the phones.

• Battery life is 5 hours. They recharge when placed in their carrying case.

• You can pair the earphones with your Apple device with a single tap.