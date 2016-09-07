advertisement
Apple announces surprisingly cool AirPod wireless earphones

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

The news about the disappearing headphone jack was hard to swallow for some, but a new set of high-performing wireless headphones might go a long way to ease the pain. Here are the top lines:

• The phone can communicate with each AirPod independently

• Sensors detect when the phones have been inserted, then start playing music

• AirPods run on a new type of Apple-baked chip

• You can activate Siri by double-tapping on the phones. 

• Battery life is 5 hours. They recharge when placed in their carrying case.

• You can pair the earphones with your Apple device with a single tap. 

The new Apple-designed wireless AirPods including charging case will be available for $159 from apple.com and Apple Stores beginning in late October. 

