iPhone 7 kills the old headphone jack, but comes with a free adapter

As widely predicted, the iPhone 7 will ship without a 3.5mm analog headphone jack. Instead, Apple’s next iPhone will use the Lightning connector for external audio. To placate grumpy devotees of the traditional headphone jack, Apple is including an adapter that will convert an analog 3.5 audio signal to Lightning, ensuring that millions of traditional headphones and earbuds don’t immediately become obsolete.

Apple also introduced a new line of wireless headphones using its new W1 wireless audio chip. In addition to a new set of wireless earbuds called Airpods that retail for $159, Apple’s Beats division is introducing a new pair of wireless over-the-ear headphones as well.

The phone itself also has some audio enhancements of its own: For the first time, the external speakers on the iPhone will play back in stereo.