iPhone 7 Plus camera: two lenses, 10x zoom, AI-enhanced portrait mode

We already knew, pretty much, that the iPhone 7 Plus’s camera would feature two lenses. Now we know what Apple is doing with that technology :

• You can shoot in two different views: close-up, or a wider view

• The camera will be able to do 1x optical zoom and 10x optical zoom that could be a lot crisper than the crummy digital zooms that phones usually offer

• Coming later this year: a new portrait mode that uses artificial intelligence to map out the scene, identify faces, and apply a depth-of-field “bokeh” effect that pleasingly blurs out the background