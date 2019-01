Amid rumors of a possible sell, Twitter ‘s board will meet Thursday to discuss ways to make the company a more appealing target, Recode reports .

Here are some of the likely meeting items:

• Potential buyers for Twitter (Google? Apple? Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer?)

• Cost-cutting to prepare for a sale (see: last fall’s layoffs)

• Abundance of trolls and negative press (re: racist attacks on SNL’s Leslie Jones)