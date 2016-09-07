Even the single-lens iPhone 7 camera is a big upgrade

Almost all the pre-event scuttlebutt about changes to the iPhone 7 camera involved the iPhone 7 Plus version having two lenses. But Phil Schiller walked through a raft of improvements that also apply to the single-lens iPhone 7 camera:
• Optical image stabilization (previously available only in Plus models)
• f/1.8 aperture
• Six-element lens
• New ISP for more intelligent image processing
• Wider color gamut
As usual, Apple showed off sample images. They’re best-case scenarios, of course, but they do look awfully good.