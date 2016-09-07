advertisement
100 HomeKit products coming this year

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

HomeKit, Apple’s platform for smart-home devices, has felt like it’s gotten off to a slow start. But that might be ending: At the Apple event in San Francisco, Tim Cook announced that an array of companies will release 100 HomeKit-compatible devices this year.

