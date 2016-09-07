Twitter thinks the new Apple Nike Watch is ugly

Apple just announced a new version of the Apple Watch with Nike, targeting more active users. It features a bright green color, a plastic band filled with holes, and the now well-known Apple Watch face.
But at first glance it seems a bit… ugly. Well, at least that’s what Tech Twitter is saying. Here are a few tweets:
That’s ugly pic.twitter.com/iFyVApSug1
— James Cook (@JamesLiamCook) September 7, 2016
this nike watch looks ugly
— noah kulwin (@nkulw) September 7, 2016
nike design has all the aesthetic appeal of NERF products pic.twitter.com/H0hb81rT98
— tc (@chillmage) September 7, 2016
The new Nike Apple Watch reminds me of the ugly iPhone 5 case pic.twitter.com/xiGrIVUZFA
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 7, 2016