Twitter thinks the new Apple Nike Watch is ugly

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Apple just announced a new version of the Apple Watch with Nike, targeting more active users. It features a bright green color, a plastic band filled with holes, and the now well-known Apple Watch face.

But at first glance it seems a bit… ugly. Well, at least that’s what Tech Twitter is saying. Here are a few tweets:

