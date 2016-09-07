Star Trek IV was wrong: humpback whales are making a comeback

Good news, guys: Most species of humpback whale are going to be just fine after being on the endangered species list since 1970, says the National Marine Fisheries Service . Nine of 14 species have been taken off the list, though whales in places like Central America and off the coast of northwest Africa remain endangered.

But just because they’ve somewhat recovered doesn’t mean you can launch that commercial whaling startup—the practice is still banned via the International Whaling Commission’s 1986 moratorium.

In other no-longer-endangered-species news, giant pandas are also having a great week. Hooray for wildlife!