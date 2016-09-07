Apple partner to create Apple Watch Nike+

Apple is clearly positioning the Watch for the fitness community—especially runners. That’s why it’s partnered with its old friend Nike to create a special Nike-flavored Apple Watch–the Apple Watch Nike+. The watch comes loaded with special Nike software to track runs. This provides an alternative to the running tracker in the Watch’s Apple Exercise app.

The Nike Watch also helps runners with motivation, giving reminders and motivational notifications to get runners out on the road. The Nike Watch will be available late October for $369.