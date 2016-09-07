advertisement
By revenue, the Apple Watch lags only behind Rolex

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

At Apple‘s event, it’s now talking about Apple Watch news—and Tim Cook began by noting that the watch’s sales now add up to more revenue than any other timepiece brand except Rolex. (Fossil, Omega, Cartier, Citizen, Seiko, Patek Philippe, Longines, Tissot, and Casio round out the top 11.)

