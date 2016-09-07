Super Mario is finally coming to the iPhone

Among a certain group of folks—those who own iPhones and love Nintendo —few questions have burned more brightly over the past few years than this: Will Nintendo ever release a Super Mario game for iOS, and if so, when?

Now we know. The first big news at Apple‘s product launch in San Francisco was that Super Mario Run, designed specifically for iOS, is coming for the holidays. Nintendo’s gaming god, Shigeru Miyamoto, appeared onstage to give a demo of the game, which involves…well, Mario running and jumping and catching things. It offers a multiplayer mode, and—in a pleasant surprise—will sell for a fixed price, with no pesky attempts to get you to pay as you play through in-app purchases.

Here’s Tim Cook admiring Mario at work: