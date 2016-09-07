advertisement
100 school systems are teaching kids to code with Swift Playgrounds this fall

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Schools have been very slow to add coding to the curriculum. Apple has been pushing to change this using its Swift Playgrounds coding tool. Since June more than 100 school systems around the world have planned to teach Swift Playgrounds around the world, Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the company’s press event in San Francisco today. “We are so excited that they put this in their curriculum so quickly,” Cook said. 

