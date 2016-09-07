advertisement
Apple Music now has 17 million subscribers

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

The service was launched in June of 2015 and has faced stiff competition from Spotify and, to some extent, Tidal, but has used high-profile and exclusive releases from big stars like Frank Ocean and Drake to grow its subscriber base. Tim Cook said Apple Music has had 70 major record releases over the past year. 

