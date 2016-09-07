advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Tim Cook does “Carpool Karaoke” with Pharrell to kick off Apple’s iPhone event today

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

To kick off today’s much-hyped Apple iPhone event, Tim Cook did “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden and Pharrell. In a sometimes cringeworthy but endearing performance, the Apple CEO and Alabama native sang “Sweet Home Alabama” with his buddies on the ride, which dropped him off backstage at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he entered and ran onto stage.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life