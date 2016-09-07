advertisement
An iPhone 7 dual-lens camera could help you avoid shots like this one

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

The main problem with smartphone camera shots is this grainy look in low light. One theory is that one of the cameras shoots monochrome and one shoots color. The other theory is that the two cameras work together to capture two different focal lengths. Then special software in the phone stitches the best aspects of each shot together. Either way, that grainy look is dramatically reduced, hopefully.

