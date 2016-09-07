Today’s Apple keynote iPhone event: Start time, livestream

Along with the rest of the universe, you’ll be watching today’s big Apple event where it expected that the company will be launching the new iPhone 7 and Apple Watch 2 .

The keynote starts at 1pm EST (10am PST) at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. And much like the rock concerts promoted by late impresario Graham back in the ’60s, such Apple events come with plenty of hype.

Fasten your seat belts! Here’s the livestream (of course, you have to use Safari or Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 or Apple TV). And of course, follow all the updates and news on our news stream here.