Here are the recommendations of the White House’s “Moonshot” program to beat cancer

Tackling cancer has become one of the Obama administration’s last great initiatives, with a “Moonshot” program announced at the president’s final State of the Union Address. Today a blue ribbon panel of 28 experts, inside and outside of government, released 10 recommendations to revamp cancer research and treatment in the U.S. Much of the plan focuses on coordinating work that’s already going on, such as linking up research databases of (anonymous) patient info spread out among government agencies, universities, and hospitals.

Patients would also get a bigger role in finding treatment. They would get ability to register in advance as candidates for future clinical trials—forming a pool of volunteers that researchers can recruit when they start new trails. Young patients are expressly included in the recommendations, with special efforts to research causes of childhood cancers, which are often different from the ones that affect adults. The full recommendations are published on the National Cancer Institute website. (by Sean Captain)