Airbnb to Governor Cuomo: We’ll sue New York if you sign the latest anti-Airbnb law

The law, which the State Assembly passed in June, would make it illegal to advertise a short-term rental if it violates a New York City law prohibiting rental of entire homes for less than 30 days—allowing city officials to fine New Yorkers who advertise entire home listings on Airbnb up to $1,000 for the first violation and up to $7,500 for the third or more violation.

In a letter sent yesterday to state officials, Airbnb’s general counsel, Rob Chesnut, said that if the law were signed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, “Airbnb would have no choice but to immediately file suit against the State of New York and ask a court to declare the statute invalid and unenforceable as well as to award any damages and fees as appropriate.”



The letter argues, among other things, that bans on advertising violate the First Amendment.

