U.S. government proposes 10-point plan to beat cancer

Tackling cancer has become one of the last great initiatives for the Obama administration, with a “moonshot” program to find cures announced at the president’s final State of the Union address. Today a blue-ribbon panel of 28 experts, inside and outside of government, released 10 recommendations to revamp cancer research and treatment in the U.S. Much of the plan focuses on coordinating work that’s already going on, such as linking up research databases of patient info spread out among government agencies, universities, and hospitals.