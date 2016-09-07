Cole Haan launches reimagined dress shoes for men and women

Today, Cole Haan launches its GrandRevølution collection, which has been several years in the making. We delve into the design process in the September issue of the magazine . Scott Patt, Cole Haan’s VP of design and innovation, wanted to introduce the best features of a sport shoe—lightness, cushioning, flexibility, breathability—into formal shoes. “Our goal was to infuse the modern benefits of performance footwear inside the beauty, elegance, and craft of traditional men’s oxfords and women’s pumps,” he explains.

The company has recruited a diverse team of designers, who have expertise in biomechanics and industrial design, along with craftspeople who have spent their lives hand-making leather shoes. Together, they’ve created shoes that have a range of motion and are capable of bending, without damaging the leather. The brand promises that these new shoes don’t need to be broken in.

This has been a busy year for Cole Haan. The brand launched two other collections earlier this year: GrandPrø and the second iteration of ZerøGrand, which are both more casual.