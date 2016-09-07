advertisement
Morning intel: Apple day, Clinton v. Trump on national security

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• Follow our live coverage of Apple‘s fall event, which kicks off today at 1 p.m. EST—and tune into the keynote live stream on Apple’s site. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming iPhone and Apple Watch

• Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will be discussing national security and veterans’ issues during a forum tonight, though the two will not be appearing together. 

• Mylan, the pharma company responsible for hiking up the price of the EpiPen, is now being investigated by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman for potential antitrust violations. 

