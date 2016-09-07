Swedish Klarna wants you to try before you buy online 

Swedish fintech company Klarna is expanding the number of U.S. online shops that flaunt its try-before-you-buy tech. Earlier this year, the company teamed up with Lyst . Now it’s announcing partnerships with BigCommerce, Shopify , Magento, Cybersource, Demandware, and OpenCart—shopping carts that represent brands ranging from Hershel to Martha Stewart .

That means merchants will now be able to offer their customers flexible one-time loans through Klarna. The tech works like this: At checkout, rather than inputting credit card information, a customer just enters their email and shipping address. Klarna will give them the opportunity to pay after the item is delivered either in one shot or over the course of months for a low annual percentage rate.