As is customary, Apple has taken its online store down in the hours leading up to its annual iPhone launch event. The “See You on the 7th” media event will take place in less than six hours at 10 a.m. PST at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. It is expected Apple will unveil the iPhone 7, the iPhone 7 Plus, wireless earbuds, a second generation Apple Watch, and some new Beats products. We’ll have live coverage of today’s Apple announcements right here.