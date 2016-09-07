advertisement
Mercedes-Benz teams up with drone startup to create a drone delivery van

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The car company has teamed up with Matternet, a drone tech startup, to create a concept car called the Vision Van, reports TechCrunch. The concept is aimed to change the way packages are delivered over short distances. The way the system would work is the van drives to an area where lots of packages need to be delivered and parks. Then drones are launched from the van’s roof carrying the packages to local destinations. The drones then drop the packages off and return to the van, which then drives to its next area where it launches the delivery drones again.

[Image: Matternet]

