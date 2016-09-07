Cuba is blocking texts with the words “democracy,” “human rights,” and “hunger strike”

The government was found to be blocking the Spanish words and phrases—and up to 30 others—an investigation found last week. The investigation was performed by a prominent blogger and a journalist, and Reuters later confirmed that texts sent with the Spanish words for “democracy” and “human rights” did not reach the recipient. Eliecer Avila, the head of a youth group called Somos Mas, which took part in the investigation, told Reuters:
“We always thought texts were vanishing because the provider is so incompetent, then we decided to check using words that bothered the government. We discovered not just us but the entire country is being censored. It just shows how insecure and paranoid the government is.”