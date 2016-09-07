Palantir sues investor Marc Abramowitz for allegedly stealing company secrets

The secretive software company that counts the CIA, NSA, CDC, and FBI as clients for its big data analysis products has sued early investor Marc Abramowitz, claiming he allegedly stole company secrets, reports Fortune . The lawsuit filed in California last week claims:

“As part of a brazen scheme to claim Palantir’s own highly confidential information and trade secrets as his own, Abramowitz stole those secrets, engaged in methodical deception of Palantir’s senior executives, and made false claims to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.”

In short, Palantir is saying Abramowitz asked the company for information about its confidential products, then once given that information, went and filed patents under his name for key software products in the fields of cyber-insurance, clinical drug trials, and others. Palantir’s complaint describes Abramowitz as a “major investor” who owns at least 5 million shares of the company. Palantir was founded in 2004, and Abramowitz first invested in the company in 2005.