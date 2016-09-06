China might be meh on the iPhone 7

Apparently, Chinese consumers are showing an enthusiasm gap for the new iPhone that Apple is expected to unveil tomorrow. Reuters reports that the iPhone 6, which came out in 2014 and was a blockbuster in the Middle Kingdom, generated 15 times the chatter on Weibo (China’s version of Twitter) compared to the forthcoming iPhone 7. The lack of social media activity could spell trouble for Apple, whose sales were sluggish in China this past spring. The tech giant is expected to announce the iPhone 7 and a new Apple Watch tomorrow at its annual press event in San Francisco.