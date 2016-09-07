Apple announces iPhone 7 and 7 Plus with improved cameras, faster chip, and new (black) colors, starting at $649, on sale September 16

The iPhone 7 line looks a lot like the iPhone 6 line, with many of the changes under the hood. Notably, the iPhone 7 Plus gets a dual-lens camera with optical zoom. There is a new Space Black color and a glossy black color option. The Here are the key specs:
•Both phones have new ambient light sensors to improve low-light shots, and 4 LED camera flashes instead of two. There’s also a wider f 1.8 aperture lens. Apple’s image signal processor uses AI to recognize people and things to adjust camera settings. It performs a hundred billion computations in 25 milliseconds for every shot.
•iPhone 7 Plus only: Dual-lens 12-megapixel camera with one wide angle lens and one telephoto lens. When you zoom to 2X it’s all real optical zoom, and as you go past that its software zoom, but it looks much better having started with optical zoom.
•Front camera has a new 7 megapixel lens with auto image stabilization.
•All digital audio system
•Lightning EarPods are included in the box. Lightning to 3.5mm headphone adapter is also included. Apple also announces new AirPod earphones.
•Second external speaker and integrated amplifier for about twice the volume
•Phones are IP67 water- and dust- resistant
•2GB RAM (iPhone 7), 3GB RAM (iPhone 7 Plus)
•New quad-core A10 Fusion processor runs 40% faster than the A9 chip. It’s 12oX faster than the original iPhone.
•Home button replaced with non-clicking “force sensitive” touch sensor with haptic feedback
•Colors: Dark Black, Gold, Silver, Rose Gold. Piano Black is available for 256GB models
•The iPhone 7 will provide about two hours more battery life compared to the iPhone 6s, Apple says.
•The iPhone 7 starts at $649, while the iPhone 7 Plus starts at $749. Preorders start September 9, and sales start September 16. iOS 10 will be available September 13.
iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be available in silver, gold, rose gold and the new black finish in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB models (The new jet black finish will be offered exclusively on the 128GB and 256GB models.)