Apple announces iPhone 7 and 7 Plus with improved cameras, faster chip, and new (black) colors, starting at $649, on sale September 16

The iPhone 7 line looks a lot like the iPhone 6 line, with many of the changes under the hood. Notably, the iPhone 7 Plus gets a dual-lens camera with optical zoom. There is a new Space Black color and a glossy black color option. The Here are the key specs:

•Both phones have new ambient light sensors to improve low-light shots, and 4 LED camera flashes instead of two. There’s also a wider f 1.8 aperture lens. Apple’s image signal processor uses AI to recognize people and things to adjust camera settings. It performs a hundred billion computations in 25 milliseconds for every shot.

•iPhone 7 Plus only: Dual-lens 12-megapixel camera with one wide angle lens and one telephoto lens. When you zoom to 2X it’s all real optical zoom, and as you go past that its software zoom, but it looks much better having started with optical zoom.

•Front camera has a new 7 megapixel lens with auto image stabilization.

•All digital audio system

•Lightning EarPods are included in the box. Lightning to 3.5mm headphone adapter is also included. Apple also announces new AirPod earphones.