Apple unveils Apple Watch “Series 2” with GPS, waterproofing, and new processor

Apple just unveiled the second major iteration of its Apple Watch, and this year’s model adds a faster chip, GPS, and numerous OS changes to enhance speed and ease of use. It’s also water resistant to 50 meters, underlining the swimming use case for the device.

The GPS radio is perhaps the top-line enhancement here. It will give the Watch location-awareness wherever it goes. This should make mapping and directions on the Watch a phone-independent experience. It’ll also let runners map their runs without having to drag the phone along.

The Series 2 also has a new dual-core processor that’s said to be 50% faster than the old one. A new graphics processor gives 2X the graphics performance. Video can run at 60 frames per second.

The Series Two Watch starts at $369 and comes in aluminum, stainless steel, and a new white ceramic. Pre-orders start September 9. WatchOS 3 becomes available October 13, and the new Watch actually goes on sale October 21.