New York attorney general is now investigating pharma giant Mylan 

Mylan, the company that bumped up the price of its life-saving allergy treatment, is now being investigated by the New York state attorney general, Eric Schneiderman.
Mylan hit the headlines after its the price of its EpiPen skyrocketed more than 400% in just a few years, up to more than $600 per two-device pack. The company responded by offering a generic version for half the price.
Now, the AG’s office is probing whether the pharma company violated antitrust laws. Various reports have surfaced that the company offered schools a significant discount for its drug while requiring them not to purchase any products from its competitors for a year. In a statement, Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who recently asked the Federal Trade Commission to probe into Mylan, said he deemed this behavior “conduct that can violate the antitrust laws when taken by a monopolist.”