New York attorney general is now investigating pharma giant Mylan 

Mylan, the company that bumped up the price of its life-saving allergy treatment, is now being investigated by the New York state attorney general , Eric Schneiderman.

Mylan hit the headlines after its the price of its EpiPen skyrocketed more than 400% in just a few years, up to more than $600 per two-device pack. The company responded by offering a generic version for half the price.

Now, the AG’s office is probing whether the pharma company violated antitrust laws. Various reports have surfaced that the company offered schools a significant discount for its drug while requiring them not to purchase any products from its competitors for a year. In a statement, Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who recently asked the Federal Trade Commission to probe into Mylan, said he deemed this behavior “conduct that can violate the antitrust laws when taken by a monopolist.”