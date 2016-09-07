Apple’s watchOS 3 will be available September 13

Apple‘s tagline for the new version of its watchOS software—”feels like a whole new watch”—isn’t just hype. It’s a radical revision that gives the Apple Watch a faster, more intuitive interface. At the company’s product launch event, it announced that the update will be available for current owners of Apple Watches on September 13.
Here’s some of what’s new:
• Instead of offering both apps and quick-info “glances,” the software allows you to get to apps more quickly, and permits them to run more quickly and show live information in the operating system’s dock view
• The Activity fitness app lets you compete with friends and family members to complete your daily goals, or share how you’re doing
• A new Breathing app helps you perform some calming inhale/exhale exercises
• The fact you’re wearing your Apple Watch, will let you unlock your Mac without entering a password
• There are additional watch faces, including an Activity one and Minnie Mouse, and you can switch between them more easily