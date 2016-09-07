Apple’s watchOS 3 will be available September 13

Apple ‘s tagline for the new version of its watchOS software—”feels like a whole new watch”—isn’t just hype. It’s a radical revision that gives the Apple Watch a faster, more intuitive interface. At the company’s product launch event, it announced that the update will be available for current owners of Apple Watches on September 13 .

Here’s some of what’s new:

• Instead of offering both apps and quick-info “glances,” the software allows you to get to apps more quickly, and permits them to run more quickly and show live information in the operating system’s dock view

• The Activity fitness app lets you compete with friends and family members to complete your daily goals, or share how you’re doing

• A new Breathing app helps you perform some calming inhale/exhale exercises

• The fact you’re wearing your Apple Watch, will let you unlock your Mac without entering a password

• There are additional watch faces, including an Activity one and Minnie Mouse, and you can switch between them more easily