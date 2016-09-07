Get your iOS 10 upgrade, starting on September 13

Most of the hoopla at Apple’s fall product event may be about new hardware, but its operating system updates matter just as much—especially to folks who aren’t about to buy a new device. And the company just announced that iOS 10 will be available for iPhones and iPads starting on September 13 .

Among its highlights:

• The ability to see notifications without unlocking your phone by lifting it toward you

• Richer notifications, including the ability to do things such as watch a video right inside a notification

• A far fancier Messages app, including additional emoji tricks and the ability to send texts in your own handwriting

• Support for third-party apps within Messages, Siri, and Maps

• Photos app improvements such as “Memories” that compile related images and the ability to search for keywords such as “cat” or “food”