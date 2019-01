Last week’s news cycle was dominated by debates around Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers, who sat during the national anthem at a preseason game and took a knee in subsequent games in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kaepernick’s actions earned him plenty of backlash, but it seems that his protest is also resonating positively with a lot of football fans: As of this week, Kaepernick’s #7 jersey is the best-selling apparel in the NFL store.