Satellite company to SpaceX: give us $50m or a free flight

Spacecom, an Israeli company, was among the hardest hit by the SpaceX explosion last week.

It was relying on SpaceX to deploy a satellite that would have provided Facebook’s Internet.org wireless network to sub-Saharan Africa, among other services, but it lost this satellite in the wreck. It’s shares have since gone down by more than 40% and it’s $285 merger with Beijing Xinwei Technology Group is now in peril.

Reuters reports that Spacecom has now demanded $50 million or a free flight from SpaceX.