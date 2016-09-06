Fox is settling Gretchen Carlson’s lawsuit against Roger Ailes for $20 million

Carlson’s lawsuit spurred a slew of allegations from other women, including Fox News star Megyn Kelly. Sources told Vanity Fair that Fox is also inking settlement agreements with two other women.

Update: Fox issued the following statement:

21st Century Fox is pleased to announce that it has settled Gretchen Carlson’s lawsuit. During her tenure at Fox News, Gretchen exhibited the highest standards of journalism and professionalism. She developed a loyal audience and was a daily source of information for many Americans. We are proud that she was part of the Fox News team. We sincerely regret and apologize for the fact that Gretchen was not treated with the respect and dignity that she and all of our colleagues deserve.