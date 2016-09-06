To convince people to eat lab-made meat, industry wants to rebrand it as “clean food”

The “clean food” branding is inspired by the success of the “clean energy” branding used by the energy industry, reports Quartz:
By opting for this terminology, the industry hopes to better communicate to people the ethos behind their products, rather than the actual processes (which often do occur in a laboratory) used to deliver them to the kitchen table. It’s main selling point: “Clean” meat and dairy are efficient products with fewer sustainability and animal-welfare problems than traditional meat and dairy.
We’ve got to admit, although it’s just a marketing phrase, it already makes food technology products sound more appealing than the previous “cultured” or “lab-grown” terms did.